Remembering Her Majesty the Queen

The event has allowed television companies to broadcast the ‘obituaries’ which they had long kept in storage against the evil day; and gave royal observers the opportunity to share their knowledge of our longest-serving monarch.

Famously, fifteen Prime Ministers had served during her reign, and she had met a dozen U.S. Presidents, and become acquainted with five Popes. It is estimated that taking into account the countries where she was Head of State, she had meet perhaps 200 Prime Ministers and Presidents who had served in the highest offices of their respective countries. In the British Isles itself, it is believed that fully one-third of the population - close to 25 million - had either seen or met her in the flesh. The bright colourful outfits which she wore, hat included, were designed to allow her to be seen by her subjects.

While unfailingly gracious to all who met her, taking time to greet the waiting throng during the ‘walk abouts’ which she herself introduced, she also knew the benefits of formality and tradition. It is reported that when breezy Prime Minister Tony Blair went for the first of his weekly audiences, he remarked, ‘Call me Tony’, to which she answered, ‘No, I will call you Mr. Blair’. When such formalities are observed, it is easier to say the difficult thing should that be required. It is a lesson teachers and preachers should perhaps bear in mind!

Rev David Clarke

What has stood out in the coverage of the last few days is an acknowledgement, even from reluctant commentators, of the deep Christian faith her Majesty professed. When the American evangelist Dr, Billy Graham conducted his various campaigns in Britain, not all churches were supportive. Yet her Majesty invited Graham to preach at Windsor and to stay at Balmoral. She is reported to have met him about a dozen times.

Her Majesty had never been ashamed to acknowledge her Christian faith, and the annual Christmas message provided an opportunity to testify to the profound impact the life and teaching of Jesus had made upon her. She, who is not required to bow to anyone, was happy to bow to the God and Father of Jesus Christ.

In her Christmas Day broadcast in 2015, she said ‘Billions of people follow Christ’s teaching and find in him the guiding light for their lives. I am one of them...’