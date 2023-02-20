I could never make much headway in Salman Rushdie’s novels, but there is something in his character which I find compelling.

The Indian-born writer shot to fame with his second novel, ‘Midnight’s Children’ which won the Booker Prize in 1981. It focussed on events around the gaining

of India’s independence. But it was the appearance of ‘the Satanic Verses’ that made him infamous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This fierce defender of free speech was immediately targeted by Islamic fundamentalists, upset about the way in which the novel portrayed the prophet Mohammed. A fatwa was issued against him, which encouraged Muslims to believe that taking Salman’s life would be a noble act in the defence of their faith.

Rev David Clarke

As a result, Rushdie was forced to withdraw from public life, and take steps to conceal his whereabouts. Some folk, however, have long memories, and thirty years later, while giving a lecture in New York, Rushdie was attacked and repeatedly stabbed. He suffered life-threatening injuries, including the loss of sight in one eye.

While others might have been willing to retract what they had written, Rushdie was determined to resist all intimidation. After the fatwa, he moved to New York, and people were naturally scared to be in his vicinity. One evening, dining in a fancy restaurant, he was approached by someone who asked, ‘Shouldn’t we all be afraid and leave the restaurant?’

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Well, I’m having dinner,’ replied Rushdie, ‘You can do what you like’. One is reminded of a remark attributed to President Lincoln, when one Cabinet member after another was threatening resignation. ‘Well, ‘said Lincoln wearily, ‘When you have all resigned I will carry on the government of the country alone’.

Rushdie and Lincoln were both staying put.

In the Book of Revelation we encounter believers to whom Jesus gave the order to stay put. Life in Pergamum was not easy. it is described as the place ‘where Satan has his throne’ (Revelation 2;13). It is unclear what exactly is meant by the phrase, but Christians there as elsewhere were under intense pressure to swear allegiance to the Roman Emperor, using the phrase, ‘Caesar is Lord’.

The early Christians felt in all conscience that they could not take that oath, since they believed that ‘Jesus is Lord’. For their refusal, many paid the ultimate price, including Antipas(vs 2;13). Not unnaturally, some might have felt that their safety lay elsewhere, yet the Risen Jesus tells them, ‘I know where you live’, (vs 13) using a Greek verb that refers to permanent residence. There is to be no escape. Jesus expected them to ‘stay put’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is tempting to think that life would be easier somewhere else, other than that place where God has placed us. But often he expects us to stay and live for Him in our difficult situation.