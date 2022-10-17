He and Prime Minster Liz Truss had been near neighbours, close friends and political soulmates for years, and Kwasi’s resignation/dismissal seemed like a last desperate throw by the Prime Minister to save her Premiership.

On hearing of Kwasi’s departure, remarks by Jeremy Thorpe, leader of the Liberal Party sixty years ago came to mind. In a comparable political crisis, Conservative Prime Minister Harold Macmillan dismissed almost half of his Cabinet, in ‘The night of the long knives’. In Parliament, Thorpe altered the words of Jesus and said, ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his friends for his life’.

The words Thorpe altered – ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends’ – are quoted each Remembrance Sunday. They are found in John’s record of the conversation Jesus had with his disciples on the eve of his crucifixion. In that conversation he made the amazing declaration: ‘I have called you friends’ (John 15:15).

Rev David Clarke

That word of Jesus is a culmination of God’s desire to be close to his people. The Book of Genesis tells how Enoch walked with God (5;22), and how can two walk together unless they be friends? In the same book God refers to ‘Abraham, my friend’(41;8). Later, we read how God spoke with Moses face to face,’ as a man speaks with his friend’ (Exodus 33; 11).

A Canadian preacher told the story of a young man who had disgraced himself morally, and tried to conceal if from everyone, particularly one person whom he admired. He feared that if this individual found out the truth, the friendship would be at an end. Eventually, he poured out the sorry tale to his friend. The friend, however, was not in the least fazed, and said: ‘I have known about it all along, but I liked you in spite of it’.

