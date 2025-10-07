Community Infrastructure Fund to support community facilities is 'first step', says Workers Party

Workers Party representative Fiona McCarthy has responded to the Community Infrastructure Fund of £4.3 million allocation to support 100 community buildings and facilities . Ms McCarthy said the fund that opened for applications last week to fund improvement projects across Northern Ireland the Workers Party views this initiative as a first step and a recognition that many community facilities that provide a lifeline for young and old citizens are not fit for purpose. The Workers Party has campaigned over many years on the need to invest in community facilities, especially in social and economically deprived areas, in cities like Belfast, Derry, Newry etc, but also in rural areas.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms McCarthy continued these facilities have been neglected by those charged with the responsibility in the Executive for supporting local communities for decades. Too much reliance has been placed on local communities organising fundraising events and depending on donations to repair and maintain buildings.

While this is a pilot project, the Workers Party believes that the financial allocation of £4.3 million is inadequate and what is required is a commitment to on-going investment to ensure all community facilities are fit for purpose, not just a one off pilot project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McCarthy concluded that at a time when there is an increase in the ageing population, many of whom are socially isolated, and 20% of the population of Northern Ireland are under 14 years of age, there is a need for adequate funding and a planned maintenance and modernisation of community facilities. The need for investment in more services and infrastructure requires cross departmental and local council co-operation and coordination.