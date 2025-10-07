Community Infrastructure Fund to support community facilities is 'first step', says Workers Party
Ms McCarthy continued these facilities have been neglected by those charged with the responsibility in the Executive for supporting local communities for decades. Too much reliance has been placed on local communities organising fundraising events and depending on donations to repair and maintain buildings.
While this is a pilot project, the Workers Party believes that the financial allocation of £4.3 million is inadequate and what is required is a commitment to on-going investment to ensure all community facilities are fit for purpose, not just a one off pilot project.
Ms McCarthy concluded that at a time when there is an increase in the ageing population, many of whom are socially isolated, and 20% of the population of Northern Ireland are under 14 years of age, there is a need for adequate funding and a planned maintenance and modernisation of community facilities. The need for investment in more services and infrastructure requires cross departmental and local council co-operation and coordination.