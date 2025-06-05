East Londonderry UUP seeks assurances for disabled
Speaking on behalf of the Association, Chairman Robert Carmichael said: “We in the East Londonderry UUP want to challenge the Executive to reassure people who have long-term disabilities and special needs, and the families who care for them, that any new assessment process for the employment and support allowance will not result in those people having to participate in work or training that they cannot do.
“This campaign for this vulnerable section of our community is a major pillar in our Association’s Putting People First agenda. We as a party will certainly remind the Executive about a past Welfare Reform Bill debate in a previous Assembly mandate where assurances were given, following much research and investigation, that anyone who had particular difficulties would not be forced into work-type situations.
“We in the UUP intend to keep the Executive to this pledge regarding one of the most vulnerable sections of our hard-pressed society.
“We as an Association give our pledge to the East Londonderry constituents that if we uncover any evidence suggesting that any of our constituents was experiencing certain difficulties, we will inform the relevant Stormont ministers.
“We will also be seeking further assurances that any such instances would be investigated fully and dealt with,” said Mr Carmichael on behalf of the UUP Association in East Londonderry.