Editorial: ​Feeble Starmer-Macron deal won’t solve the UK's migrant boats crisis

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday July 12 2025

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The deal between the Prime Minister and the French President on boats of illegal migrants crossing the English channel is a feeble attempt to deal with a real crisis facing the United Kingdom.

Migrants arriving without permission will be returned to France, in exchange for asylum seekers who have not tried to enter the UK illegally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farcically, it only covers 50 people per week – when on the day the deal was announced the government’s own figures record 573 crossing illegally. The previous week over 2000 arrived.

​Signing the deal, Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron will have been keenly aware of their respective rivals – in the shape of Reform UK and National Rally – breathing down their necks.

Unfortunately for both men, the deal they have cobbled together will neither place a curb on illegal migration across the English channel, nor be anywhere near enough to satisfy voters who have long since had enough of weak attempts by political leaders to deal with the problem.

Whether Nigel Farage’s Reform UK could do any better is unclear. Any plans he may have, if he got the keys to 10 Downing Street, may not survive contact with European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last government’s Rwanda Plan was at least a deterrent – but it didn’t stand a chance amid legal challenges and ECHR interventions.

Mr Farage’s answer is simple – leave the convention. But would he as Prime Minister insist that Northern Ireland does too?

Or would he be as weak as successive UK governments have been on the Union, and leave us behind?

Then there is the issue of the back door into the United Kingdom provided by Ireland.

Any deal is meaningless unless the Republic signs up too, as it must if it values the Common Travel Area.