Editorial: Human rights quango's silence over its commissioner's comments suggests that it is deaf to unionist concerns

News Letter editorial on Saturday August 30 2025:

​The continued silence from Northern Ireland’s publicly funded human rights quango over comments by its own chief commissioner is unacceptable – and suggests it is an organisation deaf to unionist concerns.

​In July, the NI Human Rights Commission’s Chief Commissioner sparked controversy when she said said that the position of a top investigator at the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) was “untenable” because of his policing past.

Alyson Kilpatrick’s comments prompted questions from unionist MLAs about whether the other commissioners agreed with her – questions the body has refused to answer. Citing their involvement in a legacy court case, they say there will be no comment until next month at the earliest – when they will issue a report on their legacy position.

None of this, of course, stopped Ms Kilpatrick from undermining the professional integrity of ICRIR staff who, as police officers, served the entire community diligently when it was under sustained threat from IRA and loyalist terrorists.

Her comments were deeply political. They have framed the role of the brave men and women of the RUC who upheld the rule of law – as the NIHRC is supposed to – as somehow part of what they call “the conflict”. That by defending law and order, they could not investigate the past impartially.

A string of quangos were set up to ensure various rights were upheld under the Belfast Agreement. Over a quarter of a century later, there is growing – and belated – concern in unionism about their influence on a range of issues.

Human rights are not the preserve of lawyers and technocrats – and are often deeply contested. Quangos should not be attempting to push the envelope, and politicians must call them out forcefully when they do.