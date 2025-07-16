Editorial: ​Pride has become a highly political protest and organisations that join it should know that

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday July 16 2025:

​The news that the Bar of Northern Ireland is to attend Belfast Pride is just the latest example of an organisation struggling to deal with its approach to the increasingly contentious LGBTQ protest.​

The organisation, which represents barristers in the province has – as reported in today’s News Letter – attempted to distance itself from the parade’s theme whilst also taking part.

That theme – ‘no going back’ – is a direct challenge to the landmark Supreme Court ruling on the definition of sex and to the Executive’s position on puberty blocker drugs for children. Organisers have even banned Stormont’s governing parties.

The Bar of NI has written to organisers saying their attendance is not an endorsement of these political positions. While the organisation is not a public body, as it represents individual barristers, its participation in a parade challenging the law is not a good position for it to be in.

It should be congratulated, however, for at least acknowledging the difficulties Pride poses for organisations whose reputation is based on their independence and impartiality.

The PSNI acknowledged in 2023 that it could not justify taking part in the parade – at a time when it was less contentious than now. Others, most notably the NI Civil Service, have attempted to frame attendance as a diversity and inclusion matter – an expression of support for their staff.

The idea that Pride is just a celebration is for the birds. It is deeply political, and its support for the most militant demands of transgenderism has alienated much of its original support base. If individual employees wish to take part, that is their right.

But the corporate endorsement by public bodies is no longer tenable, for the reasons clearly outlined by the Bar in its letter to Belfast Pride.