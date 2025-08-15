Editorial: Remembering the sacrifice of those who fought Japan's tyranny 80 years ago

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday August 15 2025

​A pledge by King Charles that the sacrifices made in the Far East during World War Two will never be forgotten, is an important reminder that peace must never be taken for granted.

​Today is the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender to Allied forces, which marked the end of the most bloody conflict in human history.

In May, the nation remembered VE Day, and the end of the war in Europe. But for those fighting in Asia, the brutal war dragged on for another three months.

It was brought to an end by the annihilation the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by nuclear bombs. A debate has raged since about whether that was necessary to end the war – something the Japanese had shown no sign of doing.

It is hard to comprehend today, in a world which feels much smaller, the horrendous experience of the men sent there to fight against a brutal Japanese empire – in a world few would have had any concept of.

In an audio message to the nation, realms and Commonwealth, the King reflects on the horrors experienced by prisoners of war and innocent civilians of occupied lands in the region.

He says their suffering “reminds us that war’s true cost extends beyond battlefields, touching every aspect of life”.

The UK head of state says that victory was only possible because of collaboration between allied countries “across vast distances, faiths and cultural divides”.

At a time when the world order is under threat from emerging superpowers, an aggressive and unpredictable Russia and extremist Islamist ideology – remembering the sacrifice of those who died defending freedom from tyranny in another continent is as important as ever.

Today, we must cherish the values and ideals they fought for – peace, freedom and democracy.