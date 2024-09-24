Expectant mums urged to reclaim power over their birth experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In today's world, we are fortunate to have access to remarkable medical advancements. From the discovery of penicillin to the development of X-rays and MRIs, these innovations have transformed healthcare, saving countless lives.

Hospitals and doctors are invaluable when medical emergencies arise, but should childbirth be treated as a medical event?

Is Birth a Medical Event? Childbirth is a natural, physiological process that occurs in women during their fertile years. (Birth is as natural as breathing or emptying your bowels, although it only happens a few times in a woman’s life.) While medical intervention is sometimes necessary, it is increasingly common for pregnancy care to be heavily risk-based, with numerous tests and scans that can instil fear and doubt in expectant mothers. When problems are sought out, they are often found, leading to even more interventions. Inductions in Northern Ireland are close to 60% in some areas with caesarean sections around 50%. The WHO recommends no more than 10-15% of births should be c-sections, so something is wrong!

A recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) report identified that an overwhelmingly large majority (65%) of NHS maternity units are unsafe for women to give birth in. The inspections also uncovered that hospitals do not always consider women’s suffering after receiving poor care and, most shockingly, that some hospitals refrain from reporting incidents resulting in serious harm, whether that be to the mother or child.

Many pregnant women, trusting in the expertise of their doctors, may unknowingly hand over their autonomy. This compliance can result in experiences where mothers feel unheard and disempowered, leading to trauma and a lasting impact on their memory of birth and the way they transition into motherhood. The language used by healthcare providers, such as warnings about the risks of a large baby or the need for early induction or else the baby may die, can be coercive and is certainly unethical.

Patient or Client? The dictionary defines a patient as someone undergoing medical treatment, while a client engages the services of another. Pregnancy is not an illness; it does not automatically require medical management unless complications arise. Expectant mothers should view themselves as clients, making informed decisions about their care after considering all the options.

In a recent training session in Belfast, midwives and doulas discussed what hinders the natural birth process. A common observation was how women often adopt a 'patient mentality' upon entering the hospital, becoming passive and compliant. This mindset can strip them of their strength and agency, reducing them to mere recipients of medical care.

Take Control of Your Birth Experience It is crucial for pregnant women to take control of their birth experience. By becoming informed and asking questions, they can make decisions that are right for them and their families. Maternity services are a service, not an authority. Women should feel empowered to accept or refuse treatment based on comprehensive information, without feeling pressured to conform to hospital policies. Having people who know her, her preferences and are willing to stand up and speak up for her when she is at her most vulnerable will only benefit the woman and her birth experience, no matter how her birth unfolds. Research shows having a positive birth is about being heard and listened to more than the birth itself.

Midwives, too, are facing challenges. With overwhelming caseloads and limited resources, many are leaving the profession, unable to practise the true art of midwifery. This situation further emphasises the importance of women taking an active role in their care.

Becoming a Student of Your Birth To change your birth outcome, it’s essential to educate yourself about the birthing process:

Explore Your Options: Learn about different places to give birth and choose what suits your needs. If you have a low-risk pregnancy, consider midwifery-led care or a home birth.

Ask Questions: Understanding the benefits, risks, and alternatives to any medical recommendation will help you make informed decisions.

Hire a Doula: A doula provides guidance, emotional support, and advocacy throughout your pregnancy and birth. Research shows that having a doula improves birth outcomes and increases breastfeeding success rates.

Childbirth Education: Enrol in an independent childbirth education class to understand the stages of labour, pain relief options, and how to start your breastfeeding journey.

Advocating for Yourself Empowerment in childbirth comes from standing up for what you want. While it's important to have support from a birth partner or doula, learning to advocate for yourself is crucial and empowering! It’s important to trust your body to grow and birth your baby alongside planning for different birth scenarios, including a caesarean, as this will help you feel prepared and in control.even if you are birthing outside of guidelines.

Knowledge is Power The more you know about birth, the better prepared you will be. Seek out reliable resources from books, podcasts, positive birth stories, and knowledge from those who have had empowering experiences. By taking charge of your pregnancy and birth, you can create a positive and memorable experience for yourself and your baby.

For more information on how to take control of your birth experience and explore the support available to you go to doulaofbelfast.co.uk