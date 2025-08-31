Fiona McCarthy Workers Party Representative for North Belfast has reacted angrily to reports that West Belfast UDA has ordered Catholics out of a mixed housing development.
This places a mental and physical burden on parents. Ms McCarthy added what right does any paramilitary organisation have to decide who should live in any public housing developments , the answer is simple, none whatsoever. The Workers Party in our response to the housing section of the programme for government flagged up the role that sectarianism has played in helping to creating the housing crisis and continues to play.
Ms McCarthy added those citizens in Northern Ireland who are languishing on housing waiting lists and in temporary accommodation. Have the right to ask those who are elected to govern, to do so. They should make it clear that housing needs will not be based on geographical lines drawn by paramilitary groups, political considerations, or any other rationale,It is now time for all our political, civic , and community organisations to condemn these actions. “It is now time to speak up and speak out”
A house is a home not a tribal territory or a bargaining chip it is time our political leadership reinforced that message.