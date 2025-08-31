Fiona McCarthy Workers Party Representative for North Belfast has reacted angrily to reports that West Belfast UDA has ordered Catholics out of a mixed housing development.

Homes damaged by sectarian attacks in the midst of a housing crisis is reprehensible its not only a hate crime but morally wrong.

Ms McCarthy said reportedly after attacks on homes in the Annalee and Alloa streets some months ago, a peace deal was agreed that would allow families time to get new homes before leaving the development. But it seems the sectarian campaign is due to resume, this is an outrageous situation that must be condemned by all in our society. We are in the midst of a housing crisis and thousands of families are in temporary accommodation spread across Northern Ireland. They have had to move to areas away from family, friends and support networks which is particularly hard for children.

This places a mental and physical burden on parents. Ms McCarthy added what right does any paramilitary organisation have to decide who should live in any public housing developments , the answer is simple, none whatsoever. The Workers Party in our response to the housing section of the programme for government flagged up the role that sectarianism has played in helping to creating the housing crisis and continues to play.

Ms McCarthy added those citizens in Northern Ireland who are languishing on housing waiting lists and in temporary accommodation. Have the right to ask those who are elected to govern, to do so. They should make it clear that housing needs will not be based on geographical lines drawn by paramilitary groups, political considerations, or any other rationale,It is now time for all our political, civic , and community organisations to condemn these actions. “It is now time to speak up and speak out”

A house is a home not a tribal territory or a bargaining chip it is time our political leadership reinforced that message.