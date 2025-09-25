Hugh Scullion Workers Party Representative Mid-Ulster has called for an independent review of Invest NI and their relationship to companies who supply components for F35 Combat Aircraft to Isreal.

Hugh Scullion with Party comrades took part in the protest last week against Moyola Precision Engineering. Comrade Pat Scullion on the right hand side of the photo.

Mr Scullion who attended a protest at Moyola Precision Engineering last week said in December last year Invest Northern Ireland claimed they had not offered support towards any project that supply arms to Isreal, furthermore, Invest NI “assured” the Department of Economy and the economy Minister that it “does not support projects that supply arms to Isreal” he continued however Freedom of Information Requests to Invest NI reveals a very different picture. Invest NI have significant relationships with several companies making components and Parts for Israeli fighter jets.

Mr Scullion said all of the components and parts made for the Isreal war machine contributes to the on going genocide of the Palestinian people. Who are being straved to death, they are being denied access to food,water, heat and medical assistance. Women and children are being slaughtered. Ethnic cleansing is taking place and war crimes are being committed. The Workers Party believes that Invest NI have questions to answer after freedom for information requests uncovered that Invest NI has given £19.66 million to three companies who have operations in Northern Ireland that manufacture components for F35 combat aircraft.

The Department for the Economy and the various Economy Ministers have denied any knowledge of components or parts for combat aircraft being made in Northern Ireland. The Workers Party is calling on the Minister and Invest NI to lauch an independent review of their processes and protocols an inhouse review by Invest NI would not be appropriate. It is unconscionable that taxpayers money should go to manufacturers components that assist in genocide.