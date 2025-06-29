Irish names linked to thousands in unclaimed funds in California

Many Irish citizens and emigrants who spent time in California may have unknowingly left behind significant amounts of money — and now, relatives in Ireland could be entitled to claim it.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The State of California currently holds billions in unclaimed property, including forgotten bank accounts, uncashed cheques, and the contents of abandoned safety deposit boxes. If a person died intestate (without a will), the state may be holding their estate in safekeeping — and family members back home could have a legitimate claim.

Australian nurse Rich Williams is on a mission to reunite people across the globe with lost or forgotten funds held by governments. As a community service project, he's currently working to return over $1 billion in unclaimed assets to their rightful owners — at no cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I see it as correcting a quiet injustice,” says Williams. “These are hard-earned funds sitting idle, often because the rightful heirs don’t even know they exist.”

Rich Williams - Free Billion Dollar Man

From his recent research, Williams uncovered multiple cases linked to Irish addresses. Here is a sample of names with corresponding unclaimed amounts in California:

Rev. Michael A. Walsh – Lyrattin, Ireland – $21,823.33

– Lyrattin, Ireland – Cornelius G. Ryan – Kinnitty Castle, Birr – $3,123.97

– Kinnitty Castle, Birr – Morgan Sheehy – Magazine Road, Cork City – $1,364.98

– Magazine Road, Cork City – Mary Ryan – Rosario, North Circular Road – $2,350.58

– Rosario, North Circular Road – Moran Ronan – Ashurst, College Road, Kilkenny – $2,906.17

– Ashurst, College Road, Kilkenny – Desmond Joseph & Darren Paul Mullan – Tattyreagh Road, Tyrone – $1,058.35

– Tattyreagh Road, Tyrone – Edward J. Kehoe – County Cork – $1,689.79

– County Cork – Jerry Lane – Esker Meadow Court – $3,281.43

– Esker Meadow Court – Rose Elizabeth Duddy – Clon Road, Northern Ireland – $19,632.81 and $2,385.16

– Clon Road, Northern Ireland – and Ann & Michael John Brennan – Portan House, Clonee – $2,850.00

In addition, several safe-deposit boxes containing unknown valuables are also tied to Irish names:

Mary Sweeney – Drimadart, Ireland

– Drimadart, Ireland John McKee – Moorfield House, North Ireland

– Moorfield House, North Ireland Rita & Thomas Duddy – Rockbarton Park, Ireland

Your World

Irish families with a history of emigration to the United States — particularly to California — are encouraged to search the state’s official unclaimed property database, which is free and accessible to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich Williams (the Free Billion Dollar Man) continues to build international awareness of the issue through both grassroots outreach and storytelling. His ultimate hope? That stories like these inspire a global movement to reconnect people with what's rightfully theirs.