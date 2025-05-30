Kevin McNally Workers Party Representative East Belfast has accused the Executive parties of engaging in yet another photo opportunity in announcing an Anti-Poverty Strategy with no plans or details
Such an announcement when poverty is increasing across Northern Ireland and working class families are struggling to make ends meet is an insult to their intelligence and a breach of the legislation that places a statutory obligation on the government to put in place a comprehensive and viable anti-poverty strategy.
This type of distraction tactics are a betrayal of those families suffering from poverty.
Mr McNally pointed out that child poverty has increased by over 25% and is rising day by day. Families are now unable to provide adequate food or clothing for their children. All forms of poverty is affecting more and more working people. The Executive parties cannot go on fiddling while Rome is burning, it is now time for swift action on the part of government.
Food banks and other charities who provide essential goods to those in need are becoming overwhelmed. Citizens are quite rightly asking “ has our political leadership no shame” are they so out of touch with the reality that is the lived experience of those suffering from the neglect and the causes of poverty and deprivation.