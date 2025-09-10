Kevin McNally Workers Party Representative for East Belfast has called on the the Police and the Department for Justice to stop groups of people from setting up checkpoints and questioning people.

Kevin McNally called on the PSNI and the Justice Department to clarify the law on what right groups of individuals have to stop and question people of colour who they claim are illegal and pose a threat to women and children. In videos posted by citizen journalists they have been carrying out MOT checks and asking to see documentation. They are calling these groups patriots and are using right wing rhetoric to make outrageous claims that those who come here to escape persecution and wars are trained personnel who want to destroy our culture and rape and murder women and children.

The police have a duty to uphold the law and protect those going about their lawful business, no one should be entitled to stop traffic and question drivers demanding to see documents. The evidence is there for all to see these citizen journalists and the mobs roaming the streets are posting them on social media.

This abusive behaviour must be challenged and the hypocrisy of these groups who have men within their ranks that have convictions for violence against women and children exposed.

This is not about safe communities this is naked racism and must be dealt with as swiftly as those holding protests against genocide were dealt with. It seems the only two people arrested were two women in their seventies one for putting a sticker on a ATM and another for wearing a T-shirt in support of Palestine Action.

The law must be applicable to all citizens and the authorities can not cherry pick what illegal symbols they take action on.