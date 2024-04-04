Liam Mackle remarks at Lurgan Easter Commemoration 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking at a commemoration to mark the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising in Lurgan on Sunday, the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor said: “Seismic change is happening across the entire island, and Sinn Féin is leading that change.

“Michelle O’Neill is leading the Executive as a First Minister for all, and she is determined to deliver for workers, families and communities.

“The Executive faces significant challenges, not least our ties to Britain’s failing economy and to the Tory’s reckless cuts agenda.

Councillor Liam Mackle addressing Lurgan Easter Commemoration

“But until we control our own economic destiny, we are determined to work together with all parties to deliver for all the people of the north.

“In the south, Sinn Féin stands ready to lead a government of change that transforms our health service, builds homes, and puts Irish reunification at the heart of its agenda.

“This is the decade of opportunity. Referenda on Irish unity can take place before the end of this decade, and the time to prepare is now.

“The Irish Government should immediately establish a Citizens’ Assembly to plan for Irish unity; one where everyone is welcome, everyone is included, and one where people can openly share their ideas, their hopes, and their ambitions.

“For the past six months, Irish people have watched on in horror at the unfolding genocide in Gaza.

“Sinn Féin has stood unequivocally with the people of Palestine. And we will continue to do so.

“Whether at home or abroad, we will use every political and diplomatic opportunity to raise the plight of the Palestinian people and to call for an immediate ceasefire.

“Sinn Féin’s long history of solidarity and support for the cause of freedom and self-determination for the Palestinians will always endure.

“This Easter, as we remember all those who have struggled for Irish freedom, we recommit ourselves to achieving a sovereign, independent, all-Ireland republic based on equality and social justice.