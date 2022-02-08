Lord-Lieutenant congratulates the Queen

Mrs Millar said: ““As Her Majesty’s representative in County Londonderry I am honoured and delighted to send the warmest congratulations to the Queen in this Her Platinum Jubilee Year.

“I send them from myself, the Lieutenancy and the County of Londonderry just as good wishes would have been sent on her Coronation on February 6, 1952, from the then Lord Lieutenant of the County, Sir Dudley McCorkell.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is wonderful to see her 70 years of steadfast service to the nation and Commonwealth marked with a year of celebrations that we can all participate in in some way.

credit Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images.

“We will all have a 4-day Bank Holiday from Thursday, June 2 through to Sunday, June 5. The weekend will include a spectacular Birthday Parade in London to which the public is invited to apply for tickets at qbp.army.mod.uk. Beacons will be lit and street parties held across the UK.

“There will be many other projects and events including ‘The Queen’s Green Canopy’ which encourages us all - whether through schools, youth organisations, Councils, businesses or indeed individually - to plant trees and have them

recorded, for posterity, on a unique mapping scheme. This is a country-wide project that not only celebrates the Queen’s long reign but shows her depth of understanding in addressing the needs of our environment.

“Information on this can be obtained on https://www.royal.uk/platinumjubilee

Mrs Alison Millar was appointed as Lord-Lieutenant of County Londonderry by Her Majesty the Queen on the 17th May 2018

“Her Majesty has visited the county many times during Her Reign, the last being in 2016 when she came to Coleraine and then travelled by steam train to open the new station at Bellarena.

“Although at the age of 95 she does not travel as much as previously she remains immensely hardworking, each week meeting the Prime Minister, reading through an immense amount of correspondence, government and other papers and

attending to varied duties and receptions.