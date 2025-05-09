Make VE Day a national holiday, urges East Londonderry UUP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Chairman, has congratulated those who organised, participated and watched the 80th anniversary VE Day events, thereby making the occasion a “stunning success”, and also called for the Day to be made a national holiday across the United Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Carmichael, speaking on behalf of the Association, said the VE Day events “followed on significantly” from the recent series of Armed Forces Days across Northern Ireland.

Mr Carmichael added: “So often we only remember the services and sacrifice of our Armed Forces during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“VE Day is especially poignant because it once again reminds us of the sterling work which our forces are doing, not just here in Northern Ireland against the increasing terrorist threat, but on a global sphere where many of our Armed Forces are serving.

East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“Whilst there are increasingly few of the veterans left who served and saw VE Day in reality in 1945, it is important that we honour their memory by making VE Day a national holiday.

“Likewise, we also need events to mark VJ Day when the Japanese finally surrendered bringing the Second World War to a conclusion. Many people from Northern Ireland in general and what is now the East Londonderry constituency in particular served in the war against Japan.

“And equally significantly, it should remind us to keep in our thoughts and prayers the families of those serving in these various military spheres of operations, as well as those who have been wounded in operations, and the families who have lost loved ones serving their country, not just in present conflicts, but in the past Troubles. This is why Armed Forces Days are so important in our community calendars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We as an UUP Association also congratulate the organisers of military memorabilia across our constituency and encourage them to host as many of these events as possible.

“Given East Londonderry’s rich history with the Armed Forces across the centuries, we as an UUP Association will also be investigating how we could establish a Northern Ireland Imperial War Museum, preferably in our constituency,” said Mr Carmichael.