Nicola Grant Workers Party Regional spokesperson said she was proud of the Party activists who marched in solidarity at Newry Pride.
Ms Grant said that the atmosphere of solidarity and support was tremendous, with political parties, trade unions, and community organisations joining the parade, and people cheering from shops, pubs and restaurants along the route of the parade.
She said it was wonderful to see Newry Pride on our streets again. The Workers Party will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQ + community in their struggle against all forms of discrimination, as we have done for decades.
Ms Grant said for the Workers Party, Pride is an opportunity to not only show solidarity but also to protest against those who seek to “capitalise, profit, and exploit” the LGBTQ + community.
Identity is used under the capitalist system to divide; socialism seeks to unite us”, in the class struggle. Ms Grant added “Gay Rights are Human Rights.”
The Workers Party thank Newry Pride for a wet but wonderful day and look forward to marching with you again next year.