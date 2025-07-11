Ordhan Cassidy Workers Party Youth Spokesperson condemned the Ulster University expenditure on a trip to Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day as outrageous and an insult to students and staff .
Mr Cassidy added staff and students are entitled to be angry at the university as the claim they have no money to spend on reducing staff workloads or other civic assets yet they spent sixty one thousand pound on one trip to Washington DC.
The Workers Party is opposed to tuition fees as it impacts on the life chances of working class young people and there is research that shows the decline in the number of working class students taking up university places based on affordability.
He added the behaviour of the university in relation to this exorbitant expenditure clearly shows a lack of governance and accountability processes that needs to be addressed.