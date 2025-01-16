Pam Cameron MLA calls for public assistance following ATM theft in Newtownabbey
In light of the recent theft of an ATM from a service station on Mallusk Road in Newtownabbey DUP MLA for South Antrim Pam Cameron has expressed her concern.
She said: "I am concerned by the recent theft of an ATM from a service station on Mallusk Road in Newtownabbey.
"The incident occurred between 1am and 2am GMT on Thursday, causing significant disruption to our community.