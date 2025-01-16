Pam Cameron MLA calls for public assistance following ATM theft in Newtownabbey

By Pam Cameron MLA
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 11:24 BST
In light of the recent theft of an ATM from a service station on Mallusk Road in Newtownabbey DUP MLA for South Antrim Pam Cameron has expressed her concern.

She said: "I am concerned by the recent theft of an ATM from a service station on Mallusk Road in Newtownabbey.

"The incident occurred between 1am and 2am GMT on Thursday, causing significant disruption to our community.

"I encourage local businesses to review their CCTV footage and I urge anyone who was in the area during the incident or may have witnessed the theft to contact the PSNI to assist with their investigation."

