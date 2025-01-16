Pam Cameron MLA calls for public assistance following ATM theft in Newtownabbey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In light of the recent theft of an ATM from a service station on Mallusk Road in Newtownabbey DUP MLA for South Antrim Pam Cameron has expressed her concern.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "I am concerned by the recent theft of an ATM from a service station on Mallusk Road in Newtownabbey.

"The incident occurred between 1am and 2am GMT on Thursday, causing significant disruption to our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I encourage local businesses to review their CCTV footage and I urge anyone who was in the area during the incident or may have witnessed the theft to contact the PSNI to assist with their investigation."