Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative Derry City condemned the violence which took place on Easter Sunday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peter continued there is sheltered housing just facing the Fountain Estate and the elderly residents are always the most impacted by the violence.
It is nothing short of scandalous that a 92 year old veteran of the civil rights movement who lives there was the one willing to speak out. It was shameful listening to him describing the fear and worry that the elderly residents felt during this despicable episode.
It is time for the whole City to tell the perpetrators of this ongoing violence to stop. “Enough is Enough” the violence must stop.
Our young people are being dragged back to the violence of the past they deserve better than this. The City and its citizens especially the elderly who have lived through the violence of the past deserve to live in peace.