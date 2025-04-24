Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative Derry City condemned the violence which took place on Easter Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter McGuire Workers Party representative for Derry City has called the violence on Easter Sunday a shameful and deliberate act against the community. He said it started off with stones being thrown over the peace wall into the Protestant Fountain Estate. This sectarian attack was orchestrated to draw the Police to the area and then petrol bombs were thrown.

Peter continued there is sheltered housing just facing the Fountain Estate and the elderly residents are always the most impacted by the violence.

It is nothing short of scandalous that a 92 year old veteran of the civil rights movement who lives there was the one willing to speak out. It was shameful listening to him describing the fear and worry that the elderly residents felt during this despicable episode.

It is time for the whole City to tell the perpetrators of this ongoing violence to stop. “Enough is Enough” the violence must stop.

Peter McGuire said this behaviour must be called out by everyone in the City, it is outrageous that elderly people are being terrified by this orchestrated violence. Those who engage in this violence know that there is sheltered housing in the vicinity.

Our young people are being dragged back to the violence of the past they deserve better than this. The City and its citizens especially the elderly who have lived through the violence of the past deserve to live in peace.