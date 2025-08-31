Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative for Derry City has condemned the assault of a young man on Friday night by nine masked men in dark clothing.

Peter McGuire this type of vigilante behaviour and violence must be condemned by all it has no place in or community or in wider society.

Mr McGuire said the young man received severe injuries to his back and face. The appearance of masked men on our streets handing out beatings will send a chill through the city. Parents will be filled with dread at the prospect of a return to those bad old days when this type of behaviour was more frequent. He continued Derry City has so much to offer in terms of tourism and other facilities. This type of violent criminal activity does nothing but create fear and instability to our streets. The people of Derry want to live in peace they have had their fill of violence.

The Workers Party is concerned that vigilantes are appearing on our streets across Northern Ireland claiming to be protecting women and children in their communities. Nothing could be further from the truth, this kind of activity does nothing to make any community safer, but it does raise tensions and creates fear.

Mr McGuire finished by saying there can be no going back to masked men roaming our streets and beating people. The police service needs to crackdown on all this type of criminal behaviour across all areas of Northern Ireland before the situation becomes more serious and results in deaths.