Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative for Derry City has condemned the assault of a young man on Friday night by nine masked men in dark clothing.
The Workers Party is concerned that vigilantes are appearing on our streets across Northern Ireland claiming to be protecting women and children in their communities. Nothing could be further from the truth, this kind of activity does nothing to make any community safer, but it does raise tensions and creates fear.
Mr McGuire finished by saying there can be no going back to masked men roaming our streets and beating people. The police service needs to crackdown on all this type of criminal behaviour across all areas of Northern Ireland before the situation becomes more serious and results in deaths.