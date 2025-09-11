Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative in Derry has challenged the Narrative presented by Dr Tom Black and his question Is The NHS finished?

Nye Bevan wrote that there will always be an NHS whilst we have people willing to fight for it. The workers Party will not be found wanting and will defend the core principles of the NHS. The NHS was introduced in 1948 when there was very little money in the public purse, following the second world war. Yet that Newly elected Labour government, not only set up the NHS, they built public housing, free education, and introduced the National Assistance Service.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Tom Black argues that it now costs 200 billion which is not enough and the government clearly is not in a position to pay more.

That was myth number one, let’s debunk the notion that the government does not have money ,they do, they just don’t have the political will to spend it saving lives and creating healthy citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter continues they have no difficulty spending money to buy the trappings of war, billions spent on ordering jet fighters that can drop nuclear bombs, while becoming involved in proxy wars to suit the USA and the European Union.

The NHS will live because people will be willing to fight for it.

They were prepared to cut the Welfare budget to fund Warfare , they could tax the wealthy, and introduce wind fall taxes on big corporations who have raked in Trillions in profits.

Mr McGuire says Dr Black has been calling for a two tier healthcare system which he now calls a hybrid system for years, he also claims an all Ireland system would be best as the those who can afford to pay to see the doctor and other services claiming this brings more money into system and the more vulnerable and deprived populations get a better service than in Northern Ireland.

The Workers Party says that begs the question why was the healthcare system in the Republic, such a major issue for the public during the general election campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Black also says staff including Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have left the NHS and went to work in the Republic, and they tell him “it is twice the pay for half the work” did it ever occur to Dr Black that there’s half the work because people cannot afford to see a doctor or attend emergency departments at hospitals.

Doctors and nurses deliver care amidst the bed shortages and staff shortages.

When will doctors senior managers and politicians realise privatisation is not the solution to our problems in the health service they helped to create the crisis.

Peter finished by saying the Workers Party will continue to defend and fight for the founding principles of the NHS. Free at the point of need regardless of class, colour, or creed.