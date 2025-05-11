Political opinion: Tony Dorrian: Workers Party representative Tony Dorrian joins march calling for an End to Evictions

Workers Party activists gathered to join the CATU organised march to stop evictions. Workers Party Representatives Tony Dorrian and Fiona McCarthy joined Party comrades on the march.

Submitted on behalf of Tony Dorrian, Workers Party representative.

Tony Dorrian, Workers Party representative was joined by a number of party members on the march organised by CATU against evictions.

Tony said Housing is A Human Right-Not A Market.

"Housing is about much more than bricks and mortar, good quality, affordable housing has a significant bearing on our health, our wellbeing, our life chances and our jobs prospects. Yet, under the capitalist economy, it is treated as a commodity, it is even called “a housing market” and this human right is exploited as yet another opportunity to accumulate capital and make profit for the few.

Marching to Belfast City Hall. Tony Dorrian holding the Workers Party placard demanding the building of more Public Housing. While other activists carried placards calling for the end of all evictions now.

"The capitalist system has failed to guarantee the construction and maintenance of acceptable and affordable housing. The Workers Party policy is that a state construction body should be set up to build good quality homes that are built and allocated on objective need. This would also provide a significant boost to the creation of sustainable well paid employment."

Tony continued the state has a clear responsibility to all its citizens to ensure that, not only is housing provided, but that it is accessible, affordable, of high quality and meets the physical, emotional and recreational needs of the population.

"The Workers Party in our submission on housing to the programme for government expressed our criticism of the vague references to “new funding models for the delivery of more affordable housing “ but is short on strategy.

"The housing crisis demands an immediate building of public housing an immediate cap on rents in the private rental sector; the ending of no fault evictions and a comprehensive and credible plan to deal with homelessness. Tony concluded the Workers Party fully supports the call to End Evictions Now.