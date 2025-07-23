Political opinion: Workers Party Regional Spokesperson calls for extracurricular activities for children to be provided free
Ms Grant said: "In today’s society where the cost of living crisis continues to hit working families the hardest, we must re-evaluate what real support for our children looks like.
"Extracurricular activities- whether in sports, music, art, dance, or STEM-are no longer luxuries. They are essential to a child’s full development, confidence, and mental wellbeing.Every child is unique. Each one deserves the opportunity to explore their interests and discover where their talents lie.
"But right now, far too many are being left behind- not because of lack of potential, but because of lack of access and affordability. The Workers Party believes it is time for real and sustainable action to address this issue."
Ms Grant said the Workers Party is calling for the creation of a government funded programme that guarantees at least on extracurricular class per week for every child.
"This would be a simple, impactful way to level the playing field and give every child, regardless of income or background, the chance to thrive.
"Talents should never go unseen. Opportunities should never be limited by postcodes or paycheques. Our children deserve better. We can and must do better."