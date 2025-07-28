Political opinion: Workers Party regional spokesperson reacts to report from the International Monetary Fund urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to consider ending the triple lock for Pensioners.

Workers Party regional spokesperson Nicola Grant has reacted to a report from the International Monetary Fund urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to consider ending the triple lock for pensioners.

Ms Grant said: "Whilst no one should be surprised that the International Monetary Fund would suggest that once again pensioners should be used to balance the books on the chancellor’s self imposed fiscal rules, to also suggest paying for health care is outrageous.

"Sadly this government and the chancellor have proven themselves only to willing to penalise the elderly , disabled and those most vulnerable in our society. We must fight for the retention of the triple lock and health and social care services free at the point of need and use. A society is judged by how it treats its vulnerable.

"As far as the International Monetary Fund is concerned pensioners, the sick and those on welfare benefits are fair game when it comes to fiscal policy. They even suggest more welfare benefits could be means tested, it seems they believe they are dealing with a government who would be quite willing to implement such changes."

Ms Grant said: "It is hardly surprising that a capitalist institution like the IMF would feel free to make such suggestions, if the chancellor and the government want to control spending then they should make sure the rich pay their taxes. That employers pay a real living wage and end the need for welfare benefits to top up low pay, as we the taxpayers are subsidising employers, not those on benefits.

"We must fight to ensure that our citizens are not pushed further into poverty and health inequalities in order to placate the chancellor and the International Monetary Fund."