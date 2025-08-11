Political opinion: Workers Party representative calls emergence of vigilante gangs in Belfast a 'frightening and dangerous situation'

Workers Party representative Kevin McNally said the sight of masked men going into parks and other areas and stopping people of colour and demanding documentation to prove who they are, is nothing more than "acts of intimidation and criminal activity."

Mr McNally said: "Who or what gives these people the right to take control of our streets in this outrageous manner?"

He continued: "In South Belfast it was reported that a group of these thugs followed a man home and entered the house and questioned the occupants and made accusations about undocumented migrants living there. This was not true and they committed a crime by entering the house.

"The police have said they will act on any complaints made and other reports.

"What needs to happen now is that the police become proactive in these areas not reactive. They need to step up patrols in these areas and arrest these thugs who are intimidating people and telling to stay out of areas of Belfast.

"It is not that long ago we saw the exact same intimidation on the streets of Dublin. These people are protecting no one. They are working to a horrible agenda of hatred against migrants and refugees.

"The police must take decisive action. They had no trouble arresting two women recently on for putting a sticker on an ATM protesting genocide, and another for wearing a t-shirt with Palestine Action. Which of these activities are the greatest threat to society?"