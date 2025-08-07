Political opinion: Workers Party representative calls on Education Minister to provide an update on what progress has been made to find suitable school places for children with special needs.
Mr Walls said: "The Education Authorities cannot simply shoehorn children into any available school places and say job done.
"Special needs children need to be in an environment that can cater for all the many different types of individual needs each child has. With just three weeks left until the new school year begins parents and their children need to be advised of what school they will be attending and more importantly does it meet their requirements.
"One size does not fit all when it comes to children with special needs. Many parents are at this time stressed out, worried and anxious."
Mr Walls continued: "The Workers Party has been raising this issue for a considerable period of time. It is not a new issue yet year after year parents of children with special needs go through the trauma of waiting to be told what school their child will be placed in. This is a stressful time for both parents and children and not knowing adds to an already difficult situation.
"Children with special needs require routine and a structured learning process and environment. There really is no excuse for this lack of urgency and commitment to ensuring that enough special needs places are created that meets the needs of each individual child.
"If financial restrictions are the problem then the Executive needs to address the problem as a matter of urgency. Our children with special needs deserve nothing less."