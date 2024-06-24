Provocative and dangerous incident in Cookstown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Statement from UUP Westminster Candidate for Mid Ulster Jay Basra regarding the incident in Cookstown on Wednesday night.

"On Wednesday night in Cookstown, a deeply concerning incident unfolded when an individual recklessly shook the ladder on which a young bandsman was standing while in the process of erecting flags," he said.

"Actions like these must be unequivocally condemned by all. They are not only provocative but also a direct threat to the safety and harmony of our community, especially in the lead-up to this year's Twelfth celebrations.

Jay Basra

"I must commend the bravery and quick thinking of those helping to erect those flags. Their swift action prevented the situation from escalating into a more serious and potentially dangerous incident.