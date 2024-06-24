Provocative and dangerous incident in Cookstown
Statement from UUP Westminster Candidate for Mid Ulster Jay Basra regarding the incident in Cookstown on Wednesday night.
"On Wednesday night in Cookstown, a deeply concerning incident unfolded when an individual recklessly shook the ladder on which a young bandsman was standing while in the process of erecting flags," he said.
"Actions like these must be unequivocally condemned by all. They are not only provocative but also a direct threat to the safety and harmony of our community, especially in the lead-up to this year's Twelfth celebrations.
"I must commend the bravery and quick thinking of those helping to erect those flags. Their swift action prevented the situation from escalating into a more serious and potentially dangerous incident.
"Justice must be served swiftly on this deeply disturbing and despicable incident."
