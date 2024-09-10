Seven fully funded scholarships for PhD students In 2024-25

If you are planning to enroll in a PhD program but are concerned about academic expenses, this article will introduce you to the top 7 fully funded scholarship programs for PhD students.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scholarships for PhD students provide funds to many aspiring learners who face financial issues in pursuing their academic and research goals. These opportunities help doctorate researchers earn their advanced degrees by offering them a stipend, paying living expenses, and promising work opportunities.

The process of hunting for a doctorate scholarship is challenging. Financially speaking, it's continuing distress if you have to earn a living while you are trying to make innovations and discoveries. There are many incredible scholarships available for PhD students. From government scholarships highlighting Fulbright to organisations offering some seasonal options, you will count on many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, you must be wondering about some good options for the upcoming batch. Here, we are discussing the 7 most important fully funded PhD scholarships for international students 2024-25. Keep reading to make meaningful contributions to specific research fields. Let's first learn a little about such PhD grants.

Funded Scholarships for PhD Students

A fully funded scholarship is a grant to cover the full cost of your education and associated expenses while you enrol in a PhD program. Some researchers may also get paid for travelling, which is necessary to complete their degree. Many hurdles can hinder you from proceeding with your doctorate studies.

For instance, it requires energy, time and an expensive proposition. Although it's a daunting sum, scholarships for PhD students can be a ray of hope for fulfilling their research goals. After getting a scholarship, the researcher can use stipends to better their research journey. During their studies, they can benefit from expert writers for their writing projects and can ask them for “help with my PhD dissertation” while they peacefully work on other crucial tasks.

A List of Scholarships In 2024-25 For PhD Students

Looking for good scholarships for PhD students may be a test of your patience. Browsing each option manually that you may read in the newspaper or recommended by teachers or seniors, is challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with the below given precise list of the best options, you can save time to invest it in a good cause. Continue reading to be aware of funding options for your research needs.

Find below the assaulted benefits or perks of these scholarships.

It is a postgraduate award supporting students all around the University of Oxford. This grant was established in 1902 as the oldest graduate scholarship in the world. In general, these PhD scholarships in the UK for international students will cover your college fees, health insurance, two economy class tickets, settling allowance, etc. In this regard, a class of 95 scholars are selected every year to add valuable knowledge in their selected field.

Awards and Benefits

It covers course and tuition fees.

The researcher will benefit from £18,180 per annum stipend.

The International Health Surcharge (IHS) at the National Health Center.

Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants must fulfil the residency requirements as given by the Rhodes constituency.

You should not be more than 24 years old.

For medical and engineering students, the allowed age to apply is 25 years.

The scholarships for PhD applicants must complete their bachelor's degree and the grades must meet the specific entry requirements as given by the institution.

Given the intense international competition, you will have a great chance of acceptance if you complete an honours degree outside your country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulfil English language requirements given by the university.

2. Fulbright Foreign Student Program in the USA

It is one of the most popular PhD scholarships in America for international students that enables young graduates or artists from abroad to study in the US for one or more years. The application details and grant may vary based on the country you are applying from.

So, the applicants must go through the country pages to see the list of current programs and their availability. This program awards 4000 foreign students to conduct research on campus across the US.

Awards and Benefits

By securing these scholarships for PhD students, you will get a J-1 visa sponsorship.

There is a proper health benefit plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You get 12 months of NCE hiring status within the federal government.

A monthly allowance will cover your living costs.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must reside within the country of nomination at the time of selection.

A bachelor's degree holder with a good academic record may apply for the grant.

The applicant must be fluent in English. For instance, the TOEFL score should not be less than 550. Moreover, the overall IELTS band should be at least 6.5.

You should not be a US resident or hold dual citizenship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Securing fully funded PhD scholarships for international students and maintaining good performance can be challenging. This is especially true when you go through the process of thesis writing. Therefore, it is recommended that you buy a dissertation online and get a paper composed by experts.

3. AAUW International Fellowships in USA for Women

The program is offered by the American Association of University Women, USA, to cover $20,000 to $50,000 expenses per year. This PhD fellowship was started in 1917 to exclusively help women pursuing doctoral studies. Women who are not US residents can pursue full-time study with these grants and allowances. Such scholarships for PhD students will cover their educational expenses, living costs, dependent childcare, travel costs, etc.

Awards and Benefits

A PhD researcher may get $25,000, which is enough to cover educational and living costs.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must provide certification to prove their proficiency in English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants from all around the globe are eligible to apply except the USA.

Must be admitted in full-time course studies.

The doctorate applicant must enrol in a U.S.-accredited institution.

This fellowship does not provide funding for part-time study or research.

The program does not support distance learning courses.

The previous recipients of the AAUW national fellowship may not apply to get a grant on repeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Knight-Hennessy Scholarship at Stanford University

These scholarships for PhD students cultivate diverse and emerging leaders all around the globe to address the complex challenges faced by society. It will broaden their knowledge and skills as scholars will go through the community experience and personal development opportunities.

The research scholars span 7 schools at Stanford for purposeful leadership development and a large-scale positive impact around the globe.

Awards and Benefits

It directly covers tuition and associated fees.

The stipend covers living and academic expenses such as local transportation, personal expenses, room and board, books, etc.

The travel allowance may also cover economy-class air tickets and one annual trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly enrolled scholars will receive a one-time relocation stipend to cover the cost of residence shifting.

Eligibility Criteria

You are currently a PhD student at Knight and intend to apply for funding in the second year.

You must have earned your graduate degree in January 2018.

For those applicants who have served in the military, the eligibility window extends by two years. They must graduate in January 2016 to enrol in 2025.

You can apply even if you are an undocumented student who does not hold any formal citizenship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Italian Government Scholarships for Foreign Students

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs grants favour to foreign citizens who are residing outside Italy to participate in research activities. It is meant to foster cultural and scientific cooperation to support the Italian economic system in the world. These scholarships for PhD students are offered to pursue research programs in publicly recognised universities.

Awards and Benefits

The grants are exempted from the payment of the university enrolment fee.

It will cover medical and health insurance.

The total amount is 9000 euros which is paid in three instalments.

If you want to learn the Italian language or pursue any cultural course, a grant of 3000 Europe will be given in a single instalment.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must be residing outside Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your age should not exceed 30 years by the deadline of the call.

Those who pursue research projects under academic supervision shall not exceed the age of 40 years.

To enrol in Italian-taught courses, you must provide the relevant certification.

6. Chinese Government Scholarships

You can start your PhD study adventure with this sought CSC scholarships for PhD students in 2025. This fully funded scholarship is available for undergrads, Masters and PhD students. In general, you get 3500 Yuan to cover your health insurance and monthly allowances. The intent is to promote cultural exchange and increase mutual understanding between other countries and China.

Awards and Benefits

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Type A will cover your registration fee, accommodation, basic medical and personal expenses.

Type B is exempt from the personal expense allowance.

Type C is a partial scholarship with few benefits.

Eligibility Criteria

You should not own any other scholarships for PhD students issued by the Chinese government.

For a PhD degree, the age limit is 40.

Dual nationality holders are exempt from applying.

If your degree is not completed at the time you are applying for the grant, the application will be rejected.

Fullfill all the documentation requirements as given by the China Scholarship Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. DAAD Scholarship Germany

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) supports international researchers who want to improve their academic qualifications by earning a doctorate. It is the world’s largest funding organisation, primarily aimed at assisting graduates, doctoral students, and postdocs. Since its founding, around 3 million scholars have received DAAD funding.

Awards and Benefits

Usually, it consists of € 1,300 along with other allowances.

The additional perks of the program will be granted depending on the scholarship program you want to avail of.

It offers additional benefits to people with disabilities.

The researcher gets a spouse-child allowance for 6 months.

Eligibility Criteria

You must have been involved in a graduate assistantship for at least two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bachelor's degree should not be completed in more than 6 years.

The minimum CGPA requirement for scholarships for PhD students is 85%.

You must have lived in your country of residence at least for one year at the time of application.

How do I get a full PhD scholarship?

It may come as a surprise but if you are applying for PhD, the difficult part is not securing a position at university but getting a scholarship is an uphill battle. It may take you several tries, continuity, or years of struggle to secure a PhD scholarship at your first-choice university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are struggling with this mean cause, here is a step-by-step guide that can make your life easier. Give your best and then leave the rest on luck, to cash the outcome.

Explore various potential options scholarships for PhD students.

Choose the most appropriate one that can cover all the costs so that you can be focused on your work without worrying about expenses.

Provide the required documents for the application. It involves a CV, personal statement, undergraduate transcript, research proposal, references, application, or any other required documents.

Wait patiently unless you hear back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is It Easy to Get a Fully Funded PhD?

The scholarship is the most prestigious part of PhD; therefore, it can be tough to secure. There are different types of funding options such as Cambridge PhD scholarships for international students, chemistry PhD scholarships for international students, etc. each with its own set of challenges.

However, it can be a sort of luck. You might be struggling for years and are habitual of reading emails like “Unfortunately, we found another potential candidate”. OR you may listen to positive remarks on your first try. It’s all about continuity and patience while keeping an eye on the final goal.

Conclusion

Scholarships for PhD students are an immersive opportunity for those who intend to make innovations in a field but high educational costs restrict them. A doctorate requires the utmost attention and focus for the successful completion of the degree. However, if you are worried about earning during this tenure, it will not foster good outcomes. Many research students may employ services from a dissertation writing company online to focus on research work while handing the writing task to academic writing experts.

Searching for the appropriate scholarship option to fund your PhD studies may be a hard job. It requires extensive browsing and manual checking of the eligibility criteria. It might be frustrating for researchers and they may leave the process in the way. However, it's not a solution to the situation. In the guide above we have compiled a list of grants that you may find attractive for your research endeavour. Go through the details of each option so that you can make a wise choice out of it.