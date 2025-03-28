South Antrim MLA, Pam Cameron expresses shock at yet another ATM theft within the Antrim area.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
“It is an absolute disgrace that we are seeing yet another ATM stolen in the early hours of the morning within the Ballymena Road, Antrim area. Yet again, it necessitates a call to the public for information.
I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, to report any suspicious behaviour or any available dash-cam/video footage that could assist the investigation by Police to come forward.
Such criminal behaviour has no place in our society and I condemn this in the strongest possible terms.
A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”