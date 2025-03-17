Spa from the madding crowd ... relax, refresh, rejuvenate at inviting Irish retreats, awash with therapeutic tranquillity

So, for those keen to dip their toe in the water, there's nowhere better within Emerald Isle than Galgorm and The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat stress-busting sister sites, oozing exceptional excellence as invigorating hot tub jets.

Twin idyllic locations https://www.galgorm.com/ and https://www.rabbithotel.com/ are dedicated to enhancing visitors' physical and mental health, restorative R&R relaxation relieving knotted muscles while reducing 21st century tensions, restorative enhanced by calmly serene surroundings.

Galgorm, Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hotel spa, situated easily accessible 30 minutes from both Belfast airports, is jewel in crown of premier collection that also includes The Old Inn, Roe Valley Resort, Parisien and Fratelli.

Perfectly positioned among 450 manicured acres of lush parkland, expansive estate's River Maine gurgling like Shane MacGowan during The Pogues' pomp, the verdant venue reflects natural beauty of nearby North Antrim Coast.

Home to 125 luxurious rooms, 48 of them deluxe, signature suites, cottages, log cabins, shepherd's huts, forest dens and exclusive residences offer welcoming boltholes, bespoke stays ideal for adult families and friends alike.

Beyond-spacious junior suites feature lounge area, boasting sumptuous leather seating and 42” flat screen TV, substantial balcony's outdoor seating overlooking spectacular scenery below. There's also complimentary mini-bar.

Thermal Spa Village, first of its kind in the country, combines award-winning facilities with second-to-none service, professional and personable in equally impressive measure, creating most tranquil of environments.

Expect extensive selection of waterside warming tubs, indoor and outdoor heated pools, steam rooms and saunas. Array of therapeutic treatments include Sound & Soul, so soothing we almost entered sleep mode!

For those whose driving ambition is to tackle par-72 golf challenge, on-site Castle championship course has players' needs covered to a tee.

“The warmth of Irish meals," Celtic tradition dictates, "rivals the warmth of Irish hearts,” exemplified best in banqueting, conferencing, restaurant and bar catering for all tastes, be it Conservatory breakfast or afternoon tea, Gillies Grill or Castle Kitchen + Bar finest fare, showpiece Fratelli Ristorante serving success on a plate à la carte menu, rich with starters, sides, sauces and sweets around such signature dishes as sirloin steak to sea bass.

Craic céilidhe central The Barn, well stocked with "water of life" whiskey, later serves up barnstorming live set soundtracking esteemed natives from Van "The Man" Morrison to Boyzone become man Ronan Keating, throng sharing "dreams and songs to sing" The Fields of Athenry-style.

Picture postcard scenic transfer to Rabbit Hotel & Retreat proves equally satisfying, further enhanced on Templepatrick arrival by inviting reception aroma of pamper products and freshly-fired popcorn, check-in guests sniffing the air like Bisto Kids.

Relaxing revival remains mission statement among equally appealing quirkier smaller scale surrounds that witnessed new beginnings with recent £2.5 million facelift, latest stage of £12m company cash splash, spring overnight rate from £180 meaning you don't need to burrow too deep into pockets and purses..

Some 17 courtyard extension rooms segue seamlessly with previous 33-strong accommodation, further elevating break experiences while boosting workforce to 150.

Galgorm Collection Group Finance Director Tiarnan O’Neill enthused: “This £2.5 million investment underscores our commitment to continuously evolve and elevate our guest experience," venue Associate Director Lynsey Gordon adding: "We are incredibly proud of the dramatic transformation that has been realised across the site".

Magnificent seven room types, Scandi as fiords and forests, are all home from home to cosy comfy beds, generating hygge-like contentment, complemented by retro Swan kettle, Nespresso coffee-maker, Dyson hairdryer and, to get your flip-flops flapping to Balearic beats, Marshall amp.

Hailed best place to stay in Northern Ireland in 2024 by no lesser literary leader than The Times, following 2022 AA Hospitality Awards Best Hotel in Northern Ireland accolade, airport transfers are closer yet, affording optimum on-site enjoyment across show-stopping resort.

Galgorm's laid-back little sister, the County Antrim AA four star award-winning boutique base overflows with creature comforts, cordial canines coming no friendlier than resident Cockapoo Florence.

"Experience a blissful night's sleep in our comfy guestrooms then kick back in the spa with your favourite drink," invite management.

"Enjoy a private duo clay ritual as part of your accommodation experience," they suggest, some of us donning - then discarding - robes to sample hour-long lakeside skin-replenishing Botanical Bath, submersed with plant-based goodness aplenty.

Swedish sauna and salt room vie for users' attention, as does island's only man-made heated pebble beach, 2023 AA Hotel Spa Awards recommended facilities all basking below Roman Bath iconic disco ball illuminating Bohemian glam meets sophisticated opulence.

AA culinary excellence rosette 180-seat restaurant's recipe for success includes seafood specials Smoked Salmon Oat Blinis, Smoked Mackerel Paté and Pilchard Pizza, followed by Salmon En Papillote, Pan-Fried Cod Fillet, Indian Seafood Curry and Battered Scampi, adjoining sports-themed Hunter's Bar hospitality flowing into early hours like shamrock-topped Guinness.

Consistently congenial and convivial are unswervingly attendant staff, effortlessly sporting bright white smiles, almost as wide as landmark Samson and Goliath shipbuilding cranes dominating Belfast-bound Queen's Island skyline.

