Tech Billionaire's car company takes over NI

Elon Musk has expanded his TESLA company's reach into Northern Ireland with a £3m investment last year.

Their investment created 15 new jobs for Belfast locals.

A Craigavon car rep salesman said: "We wouldn't sell them as a brand, would have the odd used one that someone has bought."

TESLA model 3 in Northern Ireland

Over the last few weeks I counted 26 TESLA's on the streets as I journeyed from Belfast to Craigavon. This is a significant anecdotal increase from a couple of years ago till now. The noticeable difference in business presence displays the popularity of the company. As well as people's choice to migrate to electric vehicles.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson was quoted saying that there are now over 500 charging ports for electric vehicles in Northern Ireland, which is a 50% increase since 2021. The availability and access to these stations is most likely a contributing factor to the growth of TESLA's presence in NI.

Significant decreases in price of the cars over the last few years may also indicated reasons for higher ownership. The Tesla Model 3's new price starts at: £39,990 - £49,990, their cheapest car on the market.