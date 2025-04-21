The Workers Party attend Passover/ Easter Vigil in Belfast to highlight the Genocide in Palestine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gerry Grainger Workers Party International Secretary said that the world is watching whilst Genocide is happening in Palestine. Isreal is committing war crimes, human rights violations and other atrocities. There is a total blockade on food, water and other humanitarian aid. The Palestinian people are starving because Isreal is deliberately withholding the basic necessities to sustain live. It is now death by bomb, bullet and starvation. Shame on those governments around the world who are complicit in these actions. Silence is compliance.

The Vigil heard from a number of Faith Leaders including Jews against genocide and mothers against genocide. The speeches all concentrated on the significance of the two events Passover and Easter and were passionate about how those who celebrate both are hypocritical in their support for the slaughter of innocent children women and men.

Gerry Grainger concluded by saying Gaza is Isreal's Warsaw. The genocide must stop, immediate medical and other aid must be allowed into Gaza. A cease fire must be put in place and aid workers and medical staff must be protected whilst delivering humanitarian supplies and assistance. Isreal is committing war crimes and must be held accountable for their actions. Those who give support by supplying weapons and bombs are just as guilty of the genocide of the Palestinian people.