Tony Dorrian Workers Party Representative for South Belfast at the Anti-Racism Rally at Belfast City Hall Sunday.

Tony Dorrian Workers Party Representative speaking following the rally said the Workers Party was proud to stand in support of Refugees,Asylum Seekers, and Migrants today.

Belfast is a City of Sanctuary and our Brothers and Sisters who have chosen to live here are welcome and always will be. We must stand firmly against those who spread hatred against them. There can be no acceptance or tolerance of their vile views and actions towards those who are different in skin colour or religion or in any other way.

Tony continued there are Far Right and Fascist forces who are trying to whip up hatred by targeting Refugees, Asylum Seekers and Migrants. They want to spread not only their hatred but the false narrative that it is these ethnic minority communities that are responsible for what is clearly governments failures. They want to make people who are struggling with poverty, deprivation, health inequalities,and in need of houses believe that all of their problems are caused by those who are fleeing wars, violence and persecution in their own countries.

Tony concluded there was a counter demonstration today by far right racists from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland waving their respective countries flags and trying to delude themselves and others that this represents unity. The only thing it represented today was their vile hatred and racism. The Workers Party believes in the unity of the working class which was shown today by all those individuals and organisations who showed up to support our vulnerable minorities and to tell them they are welcome in our towns and cities.