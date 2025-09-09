Ursula Meighan Chairperson of The Workers Party Women’s Committee has slammed Donald Trump for claiming that Domestic Abuse is not a crime.

Men like Trump believe they have the right to abuse women sexually, physically, and verbally.

Ms Meighan said that the remarks made by Donald Trump in relation to crime statistics in Washington DC due to his intervention with the National Guard would be down by 100% if it wasn’t for domestic abuse which is not really a crime, but a disagreement between husband and wife. This is the so called leader of the free world prepared to turn the clock back once again in relation to a woman's right not to be abused physically or verbally to satisfy his own agenda. There are men in our society who will seek to justify their own actions because they look up to him and others just like him.

Ms Meighan added that men like Trump believe they have the right to abuse women sexually, physically, emotionally and verbally. She said violence against women and girls is increasing and has resulted in the deaths of women in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Young and old men alike seem to idolise these types of abusers and seek to emulate them.

Right wing activists have carried photographs of Trump and McGregor at rallies claiming to protect women and children and clearly don’t care that both are adjudicated rapists. The Workers Party have held a number of events highlighting violence against women and girls and the experiences of women locally, nationally and internationally are the same, the struggle against governments failures to implement policies that protect a woman’s right to live free from violence is undermined when heads of states make such outrageous pronouncements. Women’s Rights are Human Rights.