Ursula Meighan Workers Party Representative slams the lack of real improvement in the-provision of affordable and free childcare in Northern Ireland.

Ms Meighan said the Workers Party made a substantial response to the childcare section of the programme for government consultation last year. We called the lack of commitment to delivering parity with the other Regions of the Uk a betrayal of the needs of children and parents.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Northern Ireland childcare is a major issue and a financial burden for parent’s and a serious obstacle to employment especially for women. Parents in England, Scotland and Wales can avail of up to 30 hours childcare free of charge, each week during term time, but not so in Northern Ireland. Scheme which are available locally, including tax credits and vouchers are unable to produce the much needed results.

Parents are being priced out of affording the childcare they need to work. The long over-due childcare strategy should have been a day one priority for the restored Executive. Yet what we are seeing is a tinkering around the edges of the status quo, and an aspiration to work towards free childcare places, but not at the same level of free provision in the other regions of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working class families and children are particularly affected, their right to a guaranteed start in live should be prioritised. Only when children can avail of high quality, centrally planned, public funded, accessible and flexible childcare. Can parents have the security to remain in work, training or education.

From birth to the of five or six are the most important years in a child’s development

only then can our society and our economy fully realise the benefits of a skilled and confident workforce. Our parents and our children deserve nothing less, the Workers Party full submission to the programme for government can be viewed on the party website workersparty.net