Workers Party International Secretary Gerry Grainger attends Belfast Commemoration of the International Brigades

Mr Grainger said the Workers Party was privileged to participate in a very successful series of events in Belfast organised by the International Brigade Commemoration Committee which included the annual general meeting of the International Brigade Memorial Trust. (IBMT)

Workers Party International Secretary Gerry Grainger attended the Belfast Commemoration of the International Brigades.

Mr Grainger said Irish and British members of the International Brigade fought at some key battles of the Spanish Civil War, including Jarama and the battle of the Ebro. He said like their comrades in the International Brigades and in the Spanish Republican forces, the Irish volunteers fought bravely against the "better-armed and better-trained fascist forces, who enjoyed the support of Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy".

The Workers Party said the commitment of those who went to Spain was mirrored by their supporters at home, who recruited volunteers, arranged transportation, raised funds, sent humanitarian aid, and argued on behalf of the Spanish Republic through political agitation, in the media, and at public meetings.

"With fascist and rightist forces on the rise once more in many parts of the world, the example of the International Brigade is more important than ever," a WP spokesperson said.

"The volunteers of the International Brigades remain inspirational figures, especially to progressive young people and those determined to oppose fascism. This is as true in Ireland as elsewhere. They hold a central place in our progressive political and cultural life.

"This weekend’s gathering with people from across Ireland and the UK, and indeed further afield, was a demonstration that these heroic sacrifices will never be forgotten.

"The Spanish Civil War was a struggle between the forces of social progress and the dark forces of reaction. The heroic role of the International Brigades exemplified the essence of socialist internationalism, and this remains a vital constituent of our struggle. At a time of increasing imperialist aggression, the principles of solidarity, co-operation and proletarian internationalism assume ever greater importance. It is our duty to stand in solidarity with our comrades across the world."