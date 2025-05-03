Workers Party International Secretary Gerry Grainger commented following The May Day march in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“On International Workers’ Day, the Workers Party celebrates the resilience, determination and strength of the working class- the true architects of progress and revolutionary change” May Day is an important occasion in our calendar.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On International Workers’Day we honour the struggles of our comrades from previous generations and those who presently fight for the rights of the working class at home and abroad. We remember that change is not given, it has to be won through workers’ unity, class solidarity and collective action. The capitalist system is facing another crisis.

The gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen, with economic and social inequality, wage stagnation, job insecurity, and the lack of affordable housing. There is a lack of access to quality healthcare, social care and education. The escalating impacts of climate change fuelled by capitalism threatens the world. Systemic racism, sectarianism, xenophobia, sexism, homophobia and other forms of discrimination remain rampant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Northern Ireland the working class faces the reality of a cost of living and housing crisis, people working long hours at minimum or low wages with precarious job security. Workers often lack the right to strike or are unable to access the protection of a trade union and are vulnerable to poverty, mental health problems and homelessness. Inequality, poverty and destitution are the reality of many workers’ lives. In Britain the election of a Labour government immediately revealed the callous opportunism of social democracy and its ongoing betrayal of the working class. Labour’s time in government has been marked by a series of broken promises and an attack on the poor, social welfare, environmental sustainability and workers’ and migrant rights, together with a collapsing NHS, and the bankruptcy of local authorities. At the same time the Labour administration remains committed to NATO and is embarking on a massive increase in military spending. Comrade Grainger concluded by saying The Workers Party sends greetings and solidarity to our fellow workers’ in Ireland and across the world.

A section of the Workers Party comrades celebrating International Workers’ Day at the rally and march in Belfast on Saturday.

Long live socialist internationalism!

Long live proletarian solidarity!

For Workers’ Power and Socialism!

Workers’ of All Countries Unite!