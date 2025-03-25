Workers Party Representative for East Belfast Kevin McNally says working class people are worried about the spring announcement

Kevin McNally says people in East Belfast who were already living in poverty before the announced benefits changes are now fearful that more cuts to public spending will result in those most vulnerable and in need of the services provided by the public sector is going to shoulder the full consequences of the Chancellors self imposed fiscal policy.

He continued it is nothing short of scandalous that a Labour Government is driving working class families further and deeper into poverty.

Kevin continued it is estimated that another 400,000 children will be living in poverty over the next five years and that was before the announcement on benefit cuts. Because of the high level of poverty, deprivation, health inequalities, housing needs, and the low wage economy working class people need more public services not fewer.

Kevin concluded that the working class are being disproportionately impacted by the decisions made by the chancellor. Northern Ireland already has some of the highest rates of poverty, multiple deprivation, and health inequalities in western Europe. It is now time to stop penalising the poor and start living up to the promises made in the run up to the general election that there would be no more austerity and working people would reap the benefits of a change of government.

