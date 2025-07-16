Workers Party Spokesperson Nicola Grant has highlighted how women are treated under a capitalist system of healthcare through sharing her own journey

Ms Grant explained how she has lived with endometriosis for most of her life starting with when she was young having extremely heavy periods and agonising pain that no one seemed to understand. She was told repeatedly that it was “just bad periods” it was not.

Eventually she had to undergo a laparoscopy and a laparotomy after being admitted to hospital, one doctor made her feel completely dismissed like she was exaggerating and wasting their time. Thankfully she was later seen by a more experienced doctor who actually listened to her and she believes that saved her.

Ms Grant described want was found, a growth the size of a golf ball, tangled and attached to multiple organs and too large to be removed by keyhole surgery, she had to undergo a full surgical procedure. Which gave her temporary relief but that was all. Endometriosis does not go away. Since then she has suffered a rollercoaster of hormones, operations, pain, and sheer frustration.

She has gone through menopause twice due to Zoladex injections. She has had another endometriosis growth on her rectus abominus muscle that causes horrific pain, put back on Zoladex again which worked briefly, when she told her gynaecologist it helped she was removed from the surgical list as if the problem was solved. No follow up. No ongoing support. Just taken off the list.

Women’s lives cannot take second place to profit. Working class women deserve better.

Ms grant says she continues to suffer severe pain and is aware that something inside her is still growing and causing harm. Endometriosis is not “just a bad period”. It is a life altering condition with chronic pain, hormone chaos, and the mental health toll often with no proper support.

Ms Grant has shared her experience for every girl and woman out there silently suffering. For every person being told “it’s normal” or “it’s just part of being a woman”, it’s not. We need to fight for faster diagnosis. We need better treatment options. We need more awareness. We deserve to be heard.

Ms Grant said this is not just a personal issue, it’s also a political one. Under a capitalist healthcare system, women’s pain is often deprioritised, especially when it’s invisible or long-term. Endometriosis does not make a profit so it is ignored in working class women who cannot pay, while private clinics thrive That is why the values of the workers party are so important they fight for a public funded healthcare system based on medical need not profit. Socialism means dignity, equality, and a health care system that does not leave women in pain for years on end. It means putting people before private interests, and that is exactly what endometriosis sufferers deserve. Womens health must not be ignored and compromised. We need an NHS that is responsive to our needs. The Workers Party Women’s Committee will be carrying out an awareness raising campaign on how women’s health is never prioritised.