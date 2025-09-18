Workers Party Youth Spokesperson Odhran Cassidy commenting on the latest report from the Sutton Trust said the Old Boys Network is still alive and kicking

Workers Party Youth committee officers planning their schedule of meetings and events for the coming months.

Mr Cassidy said the privately educated are tightening their grip on some of the most powerful and influential roles in Society according to the report those in the most important positions are five times as likely to have attended private schools than the general population, showing it is still possible to buy advantage, according to the Sutton Trust. The social mobility charity says it is a disgrace that most of the top jobs in the country is still being dominated by privileged people. Mr Cassidy added this privilege extends to FTSE 100 chairs, newspaper columnists and BBC executives.

Workers Party youth says the list of those from privileged backgrounds reaches across every aspect and structures of society. That makes decisions and shapes opinions and is growing. Social mobility does not exist in sphere of influence or power.

Mr Cassidy finished by saying people from working class backgrounds whilst making up the majority of citizens cannot hope to break the stranglehold of privilege that operates under the capitalist system. He said only a socialist system of society can bring about the changes needed. That will allow all citizens to thrive and fulfil their full potential in all aspects of society . Socialism offers inclusion , not exclusion, and the elitism, that currently exists under capitalism.