Orange hall gutted in arson attack outside Magherafelt

Police have launched an investigation into the blaze at Aghagaskin Road which was reported to them at 5pm on Sunday.

PSNI officers along with members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Resecue Service attended the scene.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “We believe at this time that entry was forced through a window at the rear of the property and that accelerant has then been used to start the fire which has left the building extensively damaged. An investigation is underway and we are treating the incident as a hate crime."

Orange hall was gutted in the arson attack.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Aghagaskin Road area on Sunday, or who captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist us with our investigation, to contact detectives at Cookstown on 101, quoting reference number 1480 30/10/22.

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan and DUP Councillor Anne Forde have called for political leadership from all parties in Mid Ulster after Ballynougher Orange Hall, outside Magherafelt, was seriously damaged by fire.

Advertisement

Mr Buchanan said: “I visited the hall this evening as fire crews were battling to bring the blaze under control. One of the metal window-guards had been removed when the fire was discovered. The fire has seriously damaged the hall with the roof collapsed.

"The police are investigating the circumstances. I call on anyone with information to contact the police in Magherafelt.

PSNI are appealing for information following the arson attack.

"I also call on all political leaders to condemn those who continue to attack Orange Halls. It speaks volumes that this hall had to have metal sheets across all its windows and doors in the first place. There is no place for such hatred on society. The men and women of that lodge have every right to exist in Mid Ulster and live peaceably.”

Cllr Anne Forde said: "This lodge is well rooted in the community and has been here for over 100 years. The folks in the lodge just want to be respected and be able to celebrate their Orange culture.

"Those who are so intolerant as to want the hall destroyed need removed from our streets. This is not an attack on bricks and mortar, it is an attack on the people who use that facility."

Advertisement