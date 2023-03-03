A campaign to reconnect Belfast city centre with commuter towns and airports through a circular rail line is gathering momentum.

The Circle Line initiative seeks to reopen the Knockmore Line between Antrim and Lisburn, and coupled with existing rail infrastructure, the Bleach Green track, to in effect create a ring around the city.

An online petition has been set up to garner support for the proposal and to date over 5,620 people have backed it.

The line would connect existing stations with re-openings at Crumlin, Glenavy and Ballinderry as well as new stations at Templepatrick, the Abbey Centre, Loughside Park, Cathedral Quarter, Lisburn West and at both Belfast International and Belfast City Airports.

The proposed Belfast Circle Line route.

Aaron Vennard, from the campaign group, said: “The Circle Line would bring so many benefits to the greater Belfast area. The city is blighted by congestion. Commuters are losing time getting stuck in the traffic and it’s also having a negative impact on the environment. If the Circle Line is approved, it would help to improve the air quality as well as cutting down on the number of vehicles on the roads and in turn reducing the congestion.

"Services on the rail network would run every 15 minutes, both clockwise and anti-clockwise, from 6am until midnight and later at weekends, to drive passenger numbers with unmatched frequency and convenience.

"The York Street Interchange has rightfully hit the skids. It’s a bad idea that will only induce further car dependency. I’m proposing to reallocate the York Street Interchange funding to reopen the Knockmore Line, which closed to passengers in 2003, and dual the train track going north from Belfast to create a ‘circle line’ around the city. For the most part the infrastructure is place, but additional stations will be required in key locations.

"The more frequent train times and services extending longer into the night would help to support the night-time economy, providing safe transportation for customers and people who work in the sector.”

The group is keen to see published the findings of an all-island Strategic Rail Review, which was announced in April 2021 by the Irish Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and the then Stormont Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon.

Its aim was to consider how the rail network on the island of Ireland can improve to promote sustainable connectivity into, and between, the major cities, enhance regional accessibility and support balanced regional development.

It was also looking at how the railways are used, how they could be used in future and how the network can evolve to serve passengers across the island.

It was also considering the feasibility of high (above 200km/h) / higher (up to 200km/h) speeds on the network and whether there is potential to increase use of the network for freight trains.

Aaron said: "One obvious stumbling block remains in that the all-Island Rail Review has yet to be released given that there is currently no sitting Minister for Infrastructure in place at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

"However, last week rail advocates from across Ireland signed a joint letter to the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris asking that he press ahead with the release of this report while the Northern Ireland Assembly remains on ice.

"The tracks would be under the control of the DfI and so I feel the scheme should be funded and maintained by them.”

Asked for an update on the review, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) indicated a report is imminent.

A DfI spokesperson said: “An All-Island Rail Review has been jointly commissioned between the Department for Infrastructure and Department of Transport. The Review will consider how the rail network on the island of Ireland can improve sustainable connectivity between major cities, enhance regional accessibility and support balanced regional development.

"This will include how our existing connections could be improved and where new rail links would be best placed. It is intended that the Review will provide a clear route forward to guide the future development of railways in both jurisdictions.

"Work is continuing and it’s anticipated the Review will be completed shortly. Once the report is complete, if there’s an absence of Ministers in the NI Executive at that time, publication will be considered taking into account the decision-making framework set out in the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022, or the relevant legislation in place at that time.”

Responding to this newspaper, a Translink spokesperson explained: “We are currently seeking funding to undertake a feasibility study for re-opening of the Antrim – Lisburn railway line.

“The study will consider the passenger demand and operational model for the line, including a potential connection to Belfast International Airport, and capacity constraints with the existing rail network.”

In October of last year, DUP Alderman George Dorrian, seconded by party colleague, Cllr Gareth Spratt, put a motion to Belfast City Council, calling on the DfI and Translink to “to undertake a feasibility and cost study into the Circle Line proposals as part of the city’s vision for its continued growth and development.”

Alliance Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has also voiced support for the plans, stating on March 1: “An efficient infrastructure is a must for a thriving economy. For years I have been campaigning for better infrastructure, including the reopening of the Knockmore to Antrim railway line.

"Translink already have plans to start construction of the new Lisburn West Halt at Flush Park with Park and Ride facilities, and I look forward to this important work starting. Reopening the Knockmore Line is the next logical step to improve connectivity and plan further advances, including links to the International Airport. At a time of financial crisis, government needs to be investing in infrastructure projects to give an economic boost to our area.”

If the plans get the green light, it is envisaged that a halt will be created close to Belfast International Airport.

A spokesperson for the Aldergrove facility stated: “While we are happy to contribute to any feasibility studies surrounding the Circle Line project, ultimately the rail network and any such developments lies with the Department for Infrastructure.”

As well as creating new halts in north Belfast, including along a section of the Shore Road, the Circle Line proposes creating a halt at the Abbey Centre in Newtownabbey.

