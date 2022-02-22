The restaurant, which was set up by Patrick O’Hagan ten years ago, is a very popular eaterie in Lurgan.

Yesterday, hours after the early morning fire had ripped through the building in Church Place, a devastated Patrick said: “My heart’s broke. Ten years gone in an hour.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, as the extent of the damage sank in, Patrick took to social media to thank everyone for their support.

Fire at Wee Paddy's Bistro in Lurgan has gutted the popular restaurant. Owner Patrick O'Hagan has vowed to rebuild it.

He said: “Folks just a quick thank you from myself, family and amazing staff for all your kind words, messages and kind support!

“My heart is broken beyond belief but I need to focus on the positives and the fact nobody was hurt or worse.

“Wee Paddys is something I have put my heart and soul into for almost 10 years and I’m certainly not gonna let let something like this take that away from me and my family or staff now!

“We will be back hopefully sooner rather than later. Thank you all.”

Patrick, who attended the Christening of his youngest child on Sunday, said that they are not sure what caused the fire but a fireman said it is likely from new freezer he recently bought.

Patrick is well known across Lurgan and beyond for his generous support of local charities and clubs.

In an online statement this morning Wee Paddy’s Bistro said: “Unfortunately due to a fire at Wee Paddy’s we will be closed until further notice.

“Of course we hope to get up and running again when we can but we are unsure of a timescale at the minute.

“Thank you to all of you for your continued support.

“The difference a day makes my heart broken into a million pieces

“I have my family and health though and that’s what’s always been most important to me ❤️ thanks for all the kind messages just need to now try get my head around all this madness

“Wee Paddy’s Bistro my second home will be back bigger and stronger soon.”

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it has received a call at 1am on Monday February 21 at 1.01am to Church Place Lurgan.

Two Fire Appliances each from Lurgan Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Portadown Fire Station attended the incident.

A spokesperson added: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a commercial property early this morning.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels to extinguish the fire.

“The incident was dealt with by 02.34am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”

-