P7 pupils encouraged to 'Bee Safe'

The event was a partnership event between Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and the Lisburn and Castlereagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP). It took place at Maze Presbyterian Church Hall, Lisburn over a four-day period.

Other agencies present were the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Translink, Mid Down & Lisburn District Community First Responders and Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

BeeSafe covered: bus safety, fire safety, safety in the home, online safety, staying safe around dogs, water safety along with resuscitation & how to use portable defibrillators.

Councillor Givan and Councillor McCready are very supportive of the popular 'BeeSafe' event.

Councillor Givan, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, speaking about the initiative said: “BeeSafe offers P7 pupils’ practical advice and tips to keep safe as they prepare to move to ‘big school’. The transfer to a larger school can be worrying for pupils. They change from being the oldest to the youngest and meet new people. The agencies involved in this initiative wish to ensure their transfer is as safe and stress free as possible.

“Each agency used hands-on exercises and interactive scenarios to encourage the pupils to think for themselves. This important skill will help them as they take on more personal responsibility and experience new situations.”

A further 19 primary schools and 850-plus P7 pupils will take part in a virtual version of BeeSafe using resources provided to assist classroom-based learning.

Councillor McCready, Chairman of the council’s Environment and Sustainability Committee, added: “It is fantastic to see local primary schools support this event both in person and online.

"On behalf of the council, I would like to thank all the agencies involved over the course of the event. I hope they will continue to work with us on future BeeSafe events as this is a hugely beneficial initiative for our children,” he concluded.