Pensioner dies following house fire outside Portglenone and another person taken to hospital

By Stanley Campbell
Published 13th May 2024, 17:18 BST
A man in his 70s has sadly died following a house fire in the Portglenone area on Sunday night.

One other person was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said in a statement that two fire appliances from Ballymena and Kilrea attended the blaze at the property on Mount Stafford Road, off the main Townhill Road, at just before 8pm on Sunday evening.

Two fire appliances attended the scene just before 8pm on Sunday. Credit:Stock imageTwo fire appliances attended the scene just before 8pm on Sunday. Credit:Stock image
Two fire appliances attended the scene just before 8pm on Sunday. Credit:Stock image

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to extinguish the fire. One male occupant, aged in his 70s, was rescued prior to the arrival of Firefighters but tragically the man passed away at the scene. Another person was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.”

The statement added that Firefighters left the scene at 9.24pm.

The spokesperson added “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man.”

There are no further details at present.

