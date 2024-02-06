Pentagon Ballymena: witnesses sought after pedestrian injured in collision with bus
Police are asking witnesses to a road traffic collision in Ballymena at the weekend to get in contact.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision, involving a pedestrian and a bus, happened on the Ballymoney Road, beside the Pentagon, on Saturday, February 3 at about 1.15pm.
The injured pedestrian, aged in their 80s, remains in hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 773 03/02/24.
Reports can also be submitted through the PSNI website or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.