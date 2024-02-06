Register
BREAKING

Pentagon Ballymena: witnesses sought after pedestrian injured in collision with bus

Police are asking witnesses to a road traffic collision in Ballymena at the weekend to get in contact.
By Helena McManus
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:41 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 14:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a bus, happened on the Ballymoney Road, beside the Pentagon, on Saturday, February 3 at about 1.15pm.

The injured pedestrian, aged in their 80s, remains in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 773 03/02/24.

Reports can also be submitted through the PSNI website or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:BallymenaPSNI