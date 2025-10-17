The showcase of some of the area’s finest arts and crafts saw visitors browse handmade products, from delicious jams, chutneys and baked goods to beautifully crafted woodwork, unique jewellery, and original artwork.

Throughout the afternoon, the lively sounds of the Ballymena Ukulele Group filled the air. Adding to the fun, the autumn-themed photo booth was a big hit with adults, children, and even a few furry friends, capturing plenty of smiles and laughter.

Jenny Marshall, executive director for community programmes at Agewell, commented: “Positive Ageing Month reminds us that staying active, connected, and engaged with our community is key to wellbeing at every stage of life.

"Our Craft Fair is a perfect example of that, a day filled with creativity, companionship, and the shared joy that comes from being part of something local and meaningful."

